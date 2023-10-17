Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. 8,318,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,051,056. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

