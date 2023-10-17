Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $970,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,040. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.