Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 1,951,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,960. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,581.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,120,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,007,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,699 shares of company stock worth $39,938,857. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.