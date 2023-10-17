Interlink Electronics (LINK) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Interlink Electronics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Interlink Electronics Competitors -141.47% 1.70% 0.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interlink Electronics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interlink Electronics Competitors 178 1416 2008 100 2.55

Volatility & Risk

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.53%. As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 43.21%. Given Interlink Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than its peers.

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics’ peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interlink Electronics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $10.79 million $1.26 million 93.33 Interlink Electronics Competitors $2.63 billion $119.17 million -378.51

Interlink Electronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics. Interlink Electronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

