International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $23,150.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
International Seaways Price Performance
Shares of INSW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. 529,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Read More
