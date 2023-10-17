International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $23,150.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $23,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. 529,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

