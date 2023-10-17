Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 72,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,334. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

