Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 37,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,731. The company has a market cap of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

