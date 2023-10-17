Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 37,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,731. The company has a market cap of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.78.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
