Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 3,734,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,146. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

