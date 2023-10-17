Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investar Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Investar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 592,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 13.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 24,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.57. Investar has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

