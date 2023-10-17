Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (AC, AES, AFRM, AIG, AJG, ALDX, ALLY, AMC, AMPS, AMT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 17th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $261.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $174.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $167.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $126.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $201.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $452.00 to $461.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price cut by Stephens from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $660.00 to $593.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $287.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $239.00 to $248.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $5.50 to $5.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $73.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $173.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

