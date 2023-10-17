Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 17th (AC, AES, AFRM, AIG, AJG, ALDX, ALLY, AMC, AMPS, AMT)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 17th:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $261.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $176.00 to $174.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $167.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $126.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $201.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $452.00 to $461.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $283.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its target price cut by Stephens from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $660.00 to $593.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $287.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $239.00 to $248.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $5.50 to $5.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $73.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $173.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.