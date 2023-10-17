IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 1% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $409.05 million and $45.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

