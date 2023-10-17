iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,227,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,466,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

