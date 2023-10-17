iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,926. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

