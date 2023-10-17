iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IJR stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. 2,743,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,303. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

