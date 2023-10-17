iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.57

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 204657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

