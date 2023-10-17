iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.57

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 204657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
