iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IMCV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 34,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,769. The firm has a market cap of $512.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $68.50.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.