iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
IMCV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 34,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,769. The firm has a market cap of $512.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $68.50.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
