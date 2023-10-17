iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 551,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 884,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,676. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

