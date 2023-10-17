Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 6.3% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 6,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
Separately, Pi Financial cut shares of Jaguar Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of C$44.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3869969 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
