James S. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CWAN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 474,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 261,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

