Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,685.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,685.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 17.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 471.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Jamf by 1,343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 478,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAMF

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,779. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

