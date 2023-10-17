Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,446 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 9.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $28,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,864,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 681,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,934,000.

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,412. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

