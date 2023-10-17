JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

