Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 30,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,185. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

