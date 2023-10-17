JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,470,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 39,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.