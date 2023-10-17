Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 54,080,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 4,400,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,569. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,304,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $430,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,393.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,304,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,521 in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

