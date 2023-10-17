Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $662,212.98 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,382.34 or 1.00065669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002235 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.