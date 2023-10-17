JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 20,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217,393. The firm has a market cap of $428.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.65 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

