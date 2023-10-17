JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $38.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 204.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,634. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $868.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

