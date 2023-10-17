Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 77,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,343. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.