Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in September

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 79,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.37. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

KRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Karat Packaging

In other news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,099,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,094,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,099,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,094,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,460,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

