Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $25.50. Karooooo shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 3,489 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Karooooo Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Karooooo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

