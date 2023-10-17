Keep Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $110.31 million and approximately $286,911.50 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,272,974 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
