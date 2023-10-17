Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,056. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.