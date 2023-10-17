Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kenon Stock Performance
Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Kenon has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.39.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEN
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.