Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KEN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Kenon has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kenon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenon by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

