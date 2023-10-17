Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

