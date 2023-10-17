Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 635,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 30.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 193.6% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 42,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KRP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 430,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

