Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 17,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 268,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,203,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

