Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 563,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 396,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,364. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

