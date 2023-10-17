KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $785,131.71 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,520.55 or 1.00021003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002226 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00679531 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,034,786.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

