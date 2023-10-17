Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 686,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 598,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $754.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.78. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 467.2% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,059,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 872,957 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,447,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,527,000 after acquiring an additional 690,206 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

