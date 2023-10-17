Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 326629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,639.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,173 shares of company stock valued at $839,695. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

