Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Kuke Music
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kuke Music Price Performance
KUKE remained flat at $1.03 during trading on Monday. 10,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Kuke Music Company Profile
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
Further Reading
