Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. 308,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

