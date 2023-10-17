Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 3,102,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

