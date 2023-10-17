Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $10.21 million and $463.60 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

