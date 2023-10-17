Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.0 %

ASML traded up $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.00. 905,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,809. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $393.19 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

