Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $57,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV traded up $10.75 on Tuesday, hitting $214.49. 236,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,485. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $172.50 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.20.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.78.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

