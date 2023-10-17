Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 666,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,774. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

