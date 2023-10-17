Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 3,088 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 412,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,164. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

