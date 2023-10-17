Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

